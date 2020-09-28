IPL 2020: ‘Can’t believe he’s not in Indian side,’ Shane Warne surprised 25-year-old batsman is not playing for Team India

cricket

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 16:03 IST

Sanju Samson has been accumulating a lot of plaudits for his swashbuckling batting in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. The 26-year-old is in splendid form and has scored runs in just 2 matches. It is just not that he has scored runs but the way he has dominated the bowlers is something that has mesmerized the cricket world.

In RR’s first match against Chennai Super Kings, Samson blasted 74 runs off just 32 balls to power his side to a mammoth total of 216/7. RR grabbed victory after CSK failed to chase down the target. Along the way, Samson scored the joint-fastest IPL half-century by an Indian. His innings comprised of 1 boundary and 9 sixes.

Former Australia spinner and Rajasthan Royals brand ambassador Shane Warne was in awe of Samson’s batting after the CSK match and commented that he was surprised that the batsman is not playing cricket for India in all formats.

READ | ‘Doesn’t need to be the next anyone’ - Gautam Gambhir responds after Shashi Tharoor calls Sanju Samson the next MS Dhoni

“I can’t believe he’s (Sanju Samson) not in the Indian side in all three formats, he’s such a great player, I’m really looking forward to watching him in the IPL. Your best players should face most balls. If you look at our side Buttler, Smith, and Samson are our best batsmen,” Warne said on Star Sports.

Samson did not disappoint Warne in RR’s next match as he hammered 85 runs in 42 balls against Kings XI Punjab and helped his side chase down a record-breaking score of 223.

Samson’s inclusion in the Indian side has been talked about a lot in the past and fans have clamoured for him to be included in the team. But Samson has to date only managed 4 matches for Team India even though he debuted for the national side in 2015. But if Samson continues to perform in the same way throughout the season then it wouldn’t be easy for the selectors to ignore him for upcoming matches.