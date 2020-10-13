IPL 2020: CSK shares photo of fan who has painted his house yellow and named it ‘Home of Dhoni fan’ - See pics

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 18:58 IST

Chennai Super Kings have been a powerhouse in the Indian Premier League over the years, having won the title on three occasions and made it to the final on five more instances. They are the only team to have qualified for the play-offs in every season of the IPL that they have been a part of.

But things have been tough this season as CSK are near the bottom of the points table, having won just two out of seven matches. Their peerless record is under threat and captain MS Dhoni and his team is under a lot of stress and pressure.

One of CSK’s biggest strength has been its loyal fan base and it seems the fans are right behind their ‘Thala’ and team. To lift the mood of the players, CSK shared photographs of a super fan on their Twitter handle.

This fan from Tamil Nadu’s Arangur has painted his house in CSK colours and also has the CSK logo painted on one of the exterior walls. He calls his house ‘Home of Dhoni Fan’.

“Super Fan Gopi Krishnan and his family in Arangur, Tamil Nadu call their residence Home of Dhoni Fan and rightly so. A super duper tribute that fills our hearts with #yellove. #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome,” CSK wrote on Twitter along with the photographs.

CSK take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial clash on Tuesday and all eyes will be on how MS Dhoni marshals his troops.

CSK’s batting has been very suspect this season with Dhoni himself in patchy form after making a comeback to competitive cricket in over a year.

But the CSK players will be happy to know that their loyal fan base has full faith in them and that can spur them on to change their destiny in this season of the Indian Premier League.