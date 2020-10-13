SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: David Warner’s SRH look to surpass Dhoni’s CSK test

IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): The second half of the Indian Premier League 2020 kicks off with David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad going up against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. SRH will be eager to bounce back to winning ways after losing to Rajasthan Royals, a game that they should have won comfortably. CSK, on the other hand, are in sorts of troubles, having already lost 5 in 7 games, and need to turn the switch back on to put themselves in contention of making it through to the playoffs this year. For MS Dhoni, one wrong move, and they could be the first team this year to be ruled out of playoffs. Dhoni’s CSK have never found themselves fighting to make it for a spot in the playoffs, so this is a new territory for the former India captain. It will be interesting to see how he goes about this road.

17:25 hrs IST SRH Predicted XI vs CSK SRH Predicted XI vs CSK: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan





17:20 hrs IST CSK vs SRH: Head to head stats Total number of matches played: 14 Matches won by SRH: 4 Matches won by CSK: 10 Matched played in India: 12 (SRH 3, CSK 9) Matches played in UAE: 2 (SRH 1, CSK 1) SRH average score against CSK: 167 CSK average score against SRH: 175 Most runs for SRH: 339 (David Warner) Most runs for CSK: 378 (MS Dhoni) Most wickets for SRH: 6 (Rashid Khan) Most wickets for CSK: 15 (Dwayne Bravo) Most catches for SRH: 3 (David Warner) Most catches for CSK: 8 (MS Dhoni)





17:15 hrs IST CSK predicted XI vs SRH Here are CSK Predicted XI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK Predicted XI vs SRH: Shane Watson, N Jagadeesan, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shadul Thakur





17:10 hrs IST Interesting stat CSK losing five of their first seven matches 2010 (they went to win IPL & CLT20 later in the year) 2020





17:05 hrs IST Will MS Dhoni’s CSK change strategy? MS Dhoni after CSK’s loss to RCB: “We need to do something about it. We can’t just keep turning up.. it is almost the same thing that is happening maybe the individuals are different but I think we are better off playing the other way round - play the big shots and even if you get out it is fine because we can’t leave too many after the 15th or 16th over that just puts too much pressure on the lower order batsmen.” Does that mean we will see CSK come up with a new strategy tonight?





16:55 hrs IST Stephen Fleming has something to say “The other point is we’ve chased every game and the wickets are getting slower. It’s not easy once you lose wickets... But I’d like to see a bit more intent. It’s not that you can just keep swinging - there is some challenging bowling - but intent is what we’re after.” - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on what CSK needs to do.





16:50 hrs IST SRH vs CSK: Squads Squads: Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, Shreevats Goswami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif



