SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: David Warner’s SRH look to surpass Dhoni’s CSK test
IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs CSK: David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League. Follow live score and updates of IPL Match Today.
17:30 hrs IST
A beautiful gesture from MS Dhoni fan
17:25 hrs IST
SRH Predicted XI vs CSK
17:20 hrs IST
CSK vs SRH: Head to head stats
17:15 hrs IST
CSK predicted XI vs SRH
17:10 hrs IST
Interesting stat
17:05 hrs IST
Will MS Dhoni’s CSK change strategy?
17:00 hrs IST
CSK vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch
16:55 hrs IST
Stephen Fleming has something to say
16:50 hrs IST
SRH vs CSK: Squads
16:45 hrs IST
IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK
IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): The second half of the Indian Premier League 2020 kicks off with David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad going up against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. SRH will be eager to bounce back to winning ways after losing to Rajasthan Royals, a game that they should have won comfortably. CSK, on the other hand, are in sorts of troubles, having already lost 5 in 7 games, and need to turn the switch back on to put themselves in contention of making it through to the playoffs this year. For MS Dhoni, one wrong move, and they could be the first team this year to be ruled out of playoffs. Dhoni’s CSK have never found themselves fighting to make it for a spot in the playoffs, so this is a new territory for the former India captain. It will be interesting to see how he goes about this road.
A beautiful gesture from MS Dhoni fan
MS Dhoni’s fan following transcends normal in this country. What an amazing gesture!
Super Fan Gopi Krishnan and his family in Arangur, Tamil Nadu call their residence Home of Dhoni Fan and rightly so. 🦁💛— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 13, 2020
A super duper tribute that fills our hearts with #yellove. #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome pic.twitter.com/WPMfuzlC3k
SRH Predicted XI vs CSK
SRH Predicted XI vs CSK: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
CSK vs SRH: Head to head stats
Total number of matches played: 14
Matches won by SRH: 4
Matches won by CSK: 10
Matched played in India: 12 (SRH 3, CSK 9)
Matches played in UAE: 2 (SRH 1, CSK 1)
SRH average score against CSK: 167
CSK average score against SRH: 175
Most runs for SRH: 339 (David Warner)
Most runs for CSK: 378 (MS Dhoni)
Most wickets for SRH: 6 (Rashid Khan)
Most wickets for CSK: 15 (Dwayne Bravo)
Most catches for SRH: 3 (David Warner)
Most catches for CSK: 8 (MS Dhoni)
CSK predicted XI vs SRH
Here are CSK Predicted XI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.
CSK Predicted XI vs SRH: Shane Watson, N Jagadeesan, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shadul Thakur
Interesting stat
CSK losing five of their first seven matches
2010 (they went to win IPL & CLT20 later in the year)
2020
Will MS Dhoni’s CSK change strategy?
MS Dhoni after CSK’s loss to RCB: “We need to do something about it. We can’t just keep turning up.. it is almost the same thing that is happening maybe the individuals are different but I think we are better off playing the other way round - play the big shots and even if you get out it is fine because we can’t leave too many after the 15th or 16th over that just puts too much pressure on the lower order batsmen.”
Does that mean we will see CSK come up with a new strategy tonight?
CSK vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch
Wondering when and where to watch CSK vs SRH Live Streaming? We got you sorted! You can follow all the live action of Dream XI IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH on Hotstar and Star Sports Network.
Stephen Fleming has something to say
“The other point is we’ve chased every game and the wickets are getting slower. It’s not easy once you lose wickets... But I’d like to see a bit more intent. It’s not that you can just keep swinging - there is some challenging bowling - but intent is what we’re after.” - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on what CSK needs to do.
SRH vs CSK: Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, Shreevats Goswami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif
IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. This is the start of the 2nd stage of the tournament where each teams will meet the other ones for the 2nd time. This is the time when Chennai Super Kings could turn their fortunes and form get themselves to the road of wins. CSK are in real danger of not reaching playoffs for the first time this year. Meanwhile, for Sunrisers Hyderabad, this game is a chance to get consistent in the tournament.