Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between DC and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 20:47 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 34th match of IPL 2020, CSK's total is 112/3. In the last 5 overs, Chennai Super Kings managed to score 41 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

14 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Tushar Deshpande which was an expensive one. CSK batsmen hit a six and a four.

2 runs and a wicket came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.

7 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled an expensive 14th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen hit a six scoring 11 runs from the over.

The 15th over was bowled by Kagiso Rabada. 7 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.5. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 150 runs.

‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dussehra. But conditions apply
Bihar polls: Officials work overtime to dispatch Covid-19 kits to lakhs of polling booths
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
