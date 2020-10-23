e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between MI and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 20:54 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 41st match of IPL 2020, CSK's total is 71/8. In the last 5 overs, Chennai Super Kings managed to score 19 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

4 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Kieron Pollard where he kept things tight.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Chahar who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 4.7. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 94 runs.

