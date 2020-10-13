IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 22:01 IST

Chasing a target of 168 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 5 overs was 34 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Sam Curran who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

11 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar which was an expensive one. Sun Risers Hyderabad batsmen hit a four.

Sam Curran bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with 2 wickets.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar. Sun Risers Hyderabad's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 6.8. At the same stage, CSK were 39/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 134 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 8.9.

Follow live score and updates from IPL