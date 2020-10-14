IPL 2020, DC Predicted XI against RR: Rahane and Carey to maintain places in the team

cricket

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 00:21 IST

Delhi Capitals’ winning run was halted by Mumbai Indians in their last match on Sunday. They would be eager to get back to winning ways when they face Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium. DC were forced to make two changes in the playing XI due to Rishabh Pant’s injury. He will be out for atleast a week so DC are likely to continue with the changes with Alex Carey being the wicketkeeper for the side. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Here are our Predicted XI for DC against RR:

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw has blown hot and cold this season. He has impressed in patches but hasn’t been consistent. He will look to provide another good start for DC.

Shikhar Dhawan: He was being looked at as the weak link in DC’s terrific batting line-up but Shikhar Dhawan struck form against MI and scored a half-century. DC will pin their hopes on him to continue scoring.

Shreyas Iyer (c): Shreyas Iyer has led from the front in the batting department with runs in almost every match. He will be eager to score big against RR.

Ajinkya Rahane: Rahane came in for Rishabh Pant but did not look comfortable on the crease as he scored a run-a-ball 15. DC are likely to back him till Pant returns.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis has looked threatening whenever he has got the chance to get his eye in. DC will be hoping he can again show his destructive form against RR.

Alex Carey (wk): The Australian got only 9 balls against MI but he looked good as he struck 14 off them. Pant’s absence will provide him a chance to showcase his talent.

Axar Patel: The left-arm spinner has been successful in tightening the noose for DC in the middle overs. He is also handy lower down the order.

Harshal Patel: He came in for Amit Mishra and has been impressive. He has played the bowling all-rounder’s role to perfection.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Although he hasn’t been at his best, R Ashwin is always a threat for the opposition. It is just a matter of time before he strikes gold.

Kagiso Rabada: He is the star bowler of IPL 2020 with 17 wickets and will be a key player for DC throughout the season.

Anrich Nortje: He has been the silent assassin in the bowling department with 8 wickets. He will be eager to increase his wickets tally.

DC Predicted XI vs MI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje