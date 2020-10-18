e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, DC vs CSK: Rishabh Pant mimics Ricky Ponting during Delhi Capitals run-chase - WATCH

IPL 2020, DC vs CSK: Rishabh Pant mimics Ricky Ponting during Delhi Capitals run-chase - WATCH

IPL 2020, CSK vs DC: On Saturday during DC’s game against CSK, Pant was seen mimicking the head coach Ricky Ponting during when the commentators were asking questions during DC’s chase.

cricket Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 13:41 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Rishabh Pant mimics Ricky Ponting
Rishabh Pant mimics Ricky Ponting(Screengrab)
         

Delhi Capitals continued their marauding run in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. They won their seventh match on Saturday after beating Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at the Sharjah Stadium. With the win, they moved back to the top position in the IPL 2020 points table with 14 points from nine matches.

This despite the fact that one of their key players is currently out with an injury. Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of action due to a hamstring injury and could be out for a few weeks. But that hasn’t deterred the wicket-keeper batsmen from being his playful self.

READ | DC vs CSK: ‘He is just really disappointed,’ Stephen Fleming reveals how long Dwayne Bravo will be out with injury

On Saturday during DC’s game against CSK, Pant was seen mimicking the head coach Ricky Ponting during when the commentators were asking questions during DC’s chase. As Ponting was answering the questions, Pant stood behind Ponting and started mimicking him in a funny manner. You can watch the interaction here:-

Pant was seen limping while taking Varun Aaron’s catch on the last ball of the match against Rajasthan Royals. It wasn’t thought to be serious at the time. But he missed Delhi Capitals’ match against Mumbai Indians and was replaced by Australian Alex Carey. Shreyas Iyer confirmed that Pant has been advised a week’s rest by the doctors.

However, if recent reports are to be believed then he could be out for a bit longer than a week. It has been reported by ANI that Pant has suffered a Grade 1 tear and is likely to miss more than a couple of games.

READ| ‘He is a freak, isn’t he?’ RCB coach Simon Katich names the ‘greatest of all time’

Speaking to ANI, a DC source on conditions of anonymity confirmed that Pant has suffered a tear. “He has a Grade 1 tear and it is not just a hamstring pull as was believed to be. He is under observation and we are hoping he gets fit quickly,” the source said.

While DC skipper Shreyas Iyer had said he was not sure about Pant’s availability after the game against Mumbai Indians, the DC management had called it soreness due to a hamstring pull.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
There may be second wave of Covid-19 during winters: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
There may be second wave of Covid-19 during winters: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner’s SRH vs Morgan’s KKR - Toss upcoming
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner’s SRH vs Morgan’s KKR - Toss upcoming
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
UN official says Al-Qaeda remains close to Taliban in Afghanistan
UN official says Al-Qaeda remains close to Taliban in Afghanistan
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
‘Something is happening in the camp which is not right’: Lara on KKR
‘Something is happening in the camp which is not right’: Lara on KKR
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In