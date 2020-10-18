IPL 2020, DC vs CSK: Rishabh Pant mimics Ricky Ponting during Delhi Capitals run-chase - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 13:41 IST

Delhi Capitals continued their marauding run in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. They won their seventh match on Saturday after beating Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at the Sharjah Stadium. With the win, they moved back to the top position in the IPL 2020 points table with 14 points from nine matches.

This despite the fact that one of their key players is currently out with an injury. Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of action due to a hamstring injury and could be out for a few weeks. But that hasn’t deterred the wicket-keeper batsmen from being his playful self.

READ | DC vs CSK: ‘He is just really disappointed,’ Stephen Fleming reveals how long Dwayne Bravo will be out with injury

On Saturday during DC’s game against CSK, Pant was seen mimicking the head coach Ricky Ponting during when the commentators were asking questions during DC’s chase. As Ponting was answering the questions, Pant stood behind Ponting and started mimicking him in a funny manner. You can watch the interaction here:-

Pant was seen limping while taking Varun Aaron’s catch on the last ball of the match against Rajasthan Royals. It wasn’t thought to be serious at the time. But he missed Delhi Capitals’ match against Mumbai Indians and was replaced by Australian Alex Carey. Shreyas Iyer confirmed that Pant has been advised a week’s rest by the doctors.

However, if recent reports are to be believed then he could be out for a bit longer than a week. It has been reported by ANI that Pant has suffered a Grade 1 tear and is likely to miss more than a couple of games.

READ| ‘He is a freak, isn’t he?’ RCB coach Simon Katich names the ‘greatest of all time’

Speaking to ANI, a DC source on conditions of anonymity confirmed that Pant has suffered a tear. “He has a Grade 1 tear and it is not just a hamstring pull as was believed to be. He is under observation and we are hoping he gets fit quickly,” the source said.

While DC skipper Shreyas Iyer had said he was not sure about Pant’s availability after the game against Mumbai Indians, the DC management had called it soreness due to a hamstring pull.