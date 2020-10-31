e-paper
IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 51st match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 15:58 IST
The 51st match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians is currently on at DUBAI. Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals have scored 19 runs for the loss of 2 wickets at the end of the first five overs.

Trent Boult bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with a wicket.

Krunal Pandya bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

Trent Boult bowled the 3rd over of the innings where the DC batsmen scored 8 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Jayant Yadav bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult who kept things tight, conceding just 1 run.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 3.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 76 runs.

