e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 11, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 163 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 10 overs was 78 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

13 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje which was an expensive one. Mumbai Indians batsmen hit 2 sixes.

8 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Harshal Patel. Mumbai Indians batsmen hit a four.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. Mumbai Indians's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

Harshal Patel bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where the Mumbai Indians batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 12 runs from the over.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.8. At the same stage, DC were 80/2. Mumbai Indians need 85 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 8.5.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Hathras rape victim is ‘no one’ for them: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe at Yogi govt, UP police
Hathras rape victim is ‘no one’ for them: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe at Yogi govt, UP police
MI vs DC Live Score: Ishan Kishan departs, but MI still in control
MI vs DC Live Score: Ishan Kishan departs, but MI still in control
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar
Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In