Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between MI and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 163 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 15 overs was 130 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. Mumbai Indians's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

Axar Patel bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where the Mumbai Indians batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 12 runs from the over.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Marcus Stoinis and it was an expensive one. Mumbai Indians batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

Kagiso Rabada bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where 14 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.7. At the same stage, DC were 111/3. Mumbai Indians need 33 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 6.6.

