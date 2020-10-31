e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 51st match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 17:47 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 111 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 5 overs was 27 runs without the loss of any wicket. Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock started the chase for Mumbai Indians and are still on the crease.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 2nd over of the innings where the Mumbai Indians batsmen scored 5 runs from the over.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

13 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje which was an expensive one.

4 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Marcus Stoinis.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 5.4. At the same stage, DC were 19/2. Mumbai Indians need 84 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 5.6.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
Delhi sees coldest October since 1962: IMD
Delhi sees coldest October since 1962: IMD
DC vs MI LIVE: Ishan Kishan brings up half-century
DC vs MI LIVE: Ishan Kishan brings up half-century
Kamal Nath challenges EC order to revoke star campaigner status in SC
Kamal Nath challenges EC order to revoke star campaigner status in SC
LIVE: ‘NDA will form govt with clear 2/3rd majority in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
LIVE: ‘NDA will form govt with clear 2/3rd majority in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
KXIP vs RR Review, DC vs MI & RCB vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
KXIP vs RR Review, DC vs MI & RCB vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In