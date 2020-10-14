e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RR and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 22:45 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 162 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 15 overs was 123 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

10 runs and a wicket came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Tushar Deshpande.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel where he kept things tight.

11 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje which was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six and a four.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel where he kept things tight.

Tushar Deshpande bowled the 15th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen scored 8 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.2. At the same stage, DC were 129/3. Rajasthan Royals need 39 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 7.8.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
‘More Indian-Americans likely to vote because of Kamala Harris’
‘More Indian-Americans likely to vote because of Kamala Harris’
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
DC vs RR Live: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs
DC vs RR Live: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In