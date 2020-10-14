IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 22:45 IST

Chasing a target of 162 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 15 overs was 123 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

10 runs and a wicket came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Tushar Deshpande.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel where he kept things tight.

11 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje which was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six and a four.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel where he kept things tight.

Tushar Deshpande bowled the 15th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen scored 8 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.2. At the same stage, DC were 129/3. Rajasthan Royals need 39 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 7.8.

