IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals announce Ryan Harris as bowling coach

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:46 IST

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris as their new bowling coach. The 40-year-old, who previously held the position as bowling coach for Kings XI Punjab, will join the Delhi Capitals side in the UAE for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, which kicks off from September 19th.

James Hopes, who was Delhi Capitals’ bowling coach for the past two seasons, will be unable to travel with the team this year owing to personal reasons.

“I am delighted to be back in the IPL,” Ryan Harris was quoted as saying in a press release. “This is a huge opportunity for me to contribute to the franchise’s ambitions of lifting the coveted IPL trophy.

“The Delhi Capitals side has an impressive bowling line up, and I can’t wait to start working with them all,” he further added.

The former Australia pacer played 27 Tests for Australia in which he picked 113 wickets. He also played 21 ODIs in which he picked 44 ODI, while he also played 3 T20Is in which he picked 4 wickets.

Harris, has also played 37 IPL matches in which he has taken 45 wickets at an average of 23.27. In 2009, he won the IPL with the Deccan Chargers.

Injuries forced Harris to announce his retirement in 2015. Since then, the former seamer has undertaken coaching assignments with the Australian team, Big Bash League side Brisbane Heat, and Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. Harris will join the Delhi Capitals coaching staff comprising of Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Samuel Badree & Vijay Dahiya.