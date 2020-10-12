e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma ruled out of tournament due to injury

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma ruled out of tournament due to injury

IPL 2020: “Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai,” a statement from the franchise said.

cricket Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 19:18 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Capitals’ Ishant Sharma.
Delhi Capitals’ Ishant Sharma.(IPL/Twitter)
         

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 tournament in the UAE on Monday. Ishant had only played one game in the tournament so far, which was against Sunrisers Hyderabad .

“Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear,” a statement from the franchise said. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

“This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020. Everyone at Delhi Capitals wishes Ishant a speedy recovery,” the statement added.

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

Ishant’s departure from the tournament would be a big blow for the franchise as they had already lost leg-spinner Amit Mishra previously due to injury. Delhi Capitals also saw wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant picking up an injury the past week, due to which he had to sit out in the all-important clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer, after the match, said that Pant is likely to miss one week of action in the IPL 2020. Earlier, it was off-spinner R Ashwin who had also suffered a shoulder sprain at the start of the tournament, but he has recovered now.

DC will next face off against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Andhra HC orders CBI to probe alleged derogatory comments against judiciary
Andhra HC orders CBI to probe alleged derogatory comments against judiciary
Will target four TMC leaders for every BJP leader attacked: Bengal BJP talks Kerala-style retaliation
Will target four TMC leaders for every BJP leader attacked: Bengal BJP talks Kerala-style retaliation
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Kohli opts to bat, KKR bench Sunil Narine
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Kohli opts to bat, KKR bench Sunil Narine
Rhea Chakraborty asks CBI to act against neighbour for ‘false’ claim on TV
Rhea Chakraborty asks CBI to act against neighbour for ‘false’ claim on TV
2 top news channels face lawsuit for calling Bollywood ‘dirt’, ‘druggies’
2 top news channels face lawsuit for calling Bollywood ‘dirt’, ‘druggies’
‘Will go in handcuffs’: PoK ‘PM’ accused of sedition pans Imran Khan
‘Will go in handcuffs’: PoK ‘PM’ accused of sedition pans Imran Khan
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In