IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma ruled out of tournament due to injury

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 19:18 IST

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 tournament in the UAE on Monday. Ishant had only played one game in the tournament so far, which was against Sunrisers Hyderabad .

“Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear,” a statement from the franchise said. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

“This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020. Everyone at Delhi Capitals wishes Ishant a speedy recovery,” the statement added.

Ishant’s departure from the tournament would be a big blow for the franchise as they had already lost leg-spinner Amit Mishra previously due to injury. Delhi Capitals also saw wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant picking up an injury the past week, due to which he had to sit out in the all-important clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer, after the match, said that Pant is likely to miss one week of action in the IPL 2020. Earlier, it was off-spinner R Ashwin who had also suffered a shoulder sprain at the start of the tournament, but he has recovered now.

DC will next face off against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.