Home / Cricket /

IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals’ players assemble in Mumbai before leaving for UAE

IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane, who is a part of the Delhi Capitals for the first time, was among the players who reached the team hotel in Mumbai

cricket Updated: Aug 21, 2020 17:47 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ajinkya Rahane in Mumbai
Ajinkya Rahane in Mumbai(Special arrangement)
         

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals squad on Thursday gathered in Mumbai ahead of their departure for the United Arab Emirates for IPL 2020. The Delhi Capitals players and support staff reached Mumbai in batches.

Ajinkya Rahane, who is a part of the Delhi Capitals for the first time, was among the players who reached the team hotel in Mumbai, and expressed his thoughts on the challenges that all the players and franchises will face this season due to the on-going pandemic.

The 32-year-old said, “There is no doubt that it will be a challenging trip for everyone involved. But like everyone else, I’ve spent these last few months focusing on my physical and mental health, and taking care of my family. So the time I’ve managed to spend with them has put me in a positive frame of mind. However, this IPL will be a very different experience for all of us, and we need to make sure that we are all very positive when we hit the ground running. The key is to take one step at a time.”

Fellow Mumbaikar and young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw echoed his teammate’s opinion. The 20-year-old said, “We have spent the past 4-5 months dealing with this pandemic, so everyone is aware of all the do’s and don’ts. We all have been preparing mentally to live and play under such circumstances, and taking all necessary precautions for our safety and well-being.”

Prithvi Shaw at the DC team hotel in Mumbai
Prithvi Shaw at the DC team hotel in Mumbai

Speaking on how his team will be approaching the upcoming season, Shaw said, “All of us at Delhi Capitals play together as a team, and approach everything as one unit. We know people have a lot of expectations from us, but our focus will be on making the most of the training sessions we get in the UAE, and re-creating that fantastic team environment which made us so successful last year. We also have the chance to gel with the new players and then set our sights on the IPL season.”

