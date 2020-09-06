IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Delhi Capitals - Date, Time, Venue of all matches

cricket

The only team to have not made it to the final of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals (earlier known as Delhi Daredevils) had a good season last year, as they made their way to the knockout phase. With a young Indian group as its core and a couple of seasoned Indians traded in, this season is another chance for them to aim for the title. Shreyas Iyer has a calm head on his shoulder and will be expected to lead from the front yet again. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin will bolster the think tank of the franchise.

They have game changers in their ranks and in Ricky Ponting have the perfect man to nurture the talent. Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis were all bought in the auctions and will add tremendous value to the squad.

Here is a look at full schedule of Delhi Capitals:

September 20: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab at 1930 IST, Dubai

September 25: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at 1930 IST, Dubai

September 29: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 3: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, at 193 IST, Sharjah

October 5: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 1930 IST, Dubai

October 9: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals at 193 IST, Sharjah

October 11: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 14: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals at 1930 IST, Dubai

October 17: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at 1930 IST, Sharjah

October 20: Delhi Capitals vs Kings Xi Punjab at 1930 IST, Dubai

October 24: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 1530 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 27: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 1930 IST, Dubai

October 31: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at 1530 IST, Dubai

November 2: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi