IPL 2020 | Harbhajan Singh not to travel to Dubai with Chennai Super Kings squad: Report

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 11:37 IST

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh might not travel to Dubai on Friday with rest of the Chennai Super Kings players for IPL 2020. According to a report in Times of India, Harbhajan has decided not to travel because of his mother’s illness.

The veteran off-spinner, who had already skipped the five-day strength and conditioning camp for CSK’s Indian cricketers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, has informed the franchise about the developments and he in all probability will join the rest of the CSK squad members in Dubai in two weeks’ time.

Harbhajan has been an integral part of the franchise ever since CSK roped him ahead of IPL 2018 for his base price of INR 2 crores. Harbhajan who has 150 wickets in 160 matches in the IPL, picked up 16 wickets in the last edition of the tournament in just 11 matches.

With the IPL taking place in Dubai due to Covid-19 situation in India, Harbhajan’s role is expected to be crucial for the MS Dhoni-led franchise.

Meanwhile The other two CSK cricketers – Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur – who had missed the training camp, will join the squad in Chennai before the leave for Dubai.

The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19. Chennai Super Kings will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening encounter. BCCI, however, are yet to announce the complete schedule of the tournament. The final will be played on November 10.