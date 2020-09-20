e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘He’s a genius,’ Sam Curran surprised by MS Dhoni’s decision to promote him in batting order

IPL 2020: ‘He’s a genius,’ Sam Curran surprised by MS Dhoni’s decision to promote him in batting order

To the surprise of many, Dhoni chose to send young England all-rounder Sam Curran ahead of him. And it proved to be a masterstroke as Curran came in as a pinch-hitter and stamped his authority on the game.

cricket Updated: Sep 20, 2020 09:15 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni plays a shot during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians.
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni plays a shot during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians.(PTI)
         

The first night of the Indian Premier League 2020 saw two former champions taking on each other in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians batted first and scored 162 runs. The match went down to the last over despite Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis steering the ship for Chennai Super Kings. CSK needed 27 runs off 17 balls when Ravindra Jadeja fell to Krunal Pandya. It looked like MS Dhoni or Kedar Jadhav will walk on to the crease to ease CSK’s nerves.

But to the surprise of many, Dhoni chose to send young England all-rounder Sam Curran ahead of him. And it proved to be a masterstroke as Curran came in as a pinch-hitter and stamped his authority on the game. He smashed two sixes and a four in his first five deliveries to put CSK in a comfortable position.

READ | CSK vs MI: CSK take all setbacks in their stride, ease to victory

He fell to Jasprit Bumrah in the second last over but his job was done as the equation got down to just 10 runs off 10 balls. Dhoni and du Plessis then steered their side home with four balls to spare as CSK opened their IPL 2020 campaign with a win. But what prompted Dhoni to send Curran ahead of him? The player says he was also surprised by the decision while also talking about the changed atmosphere in IPL 2020.

‘Very different. I have been used to the bubble with the England team. But you are used to seeing big crowds in IPL, so it was different. I haven’t met a lot of the guys, came in a day before, and was straight on the bus today. That was a good thing.

‘I was very surprised that I went in. He (Dhoni) is a genius and thought something (about sending me before himself). We targeted that over (18th) and sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn’t,’ Curran said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Curran also performed well with the ball as he took one wicket and gave just 28 runs in his quota of 4 overs. CSK will now play Rajasthan Royals on September 22.

