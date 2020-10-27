IPL 2020: ‘His form is far away from him, ’Aakash Chopra critical of key Delhi Capitals batsman

cricket

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 07:16 IST

The Delhi Capitals found themselves in a fix in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League after wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant suffered an injury mid-season. Pant had to be replaced with the only other wicketkeeping option in the squad - Alex Carey - which meant that DC had to sit out Shimron Hetmyer as one of their overseas players.

But now Pant is fit and he has returned to the playing XI. Though, his return has not helped DC a bit. In the two games Pant has played since he has returned, he has not looked his best with the bat.

The left-handed batsman scored 27 runs in 33 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in DC’s previous game. He had scored 14 runs in 20 balls against Kings XI Punjab in the game before that. To make things worse, DC lost both the games.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Pant has looked out of touch this season. Chopra said that Pant’s average might be good, but his strike rate is too low, and if he cannot find a way to increase it, things will not work out for him this season.

“Pant is misfiring because you have hopes from him. There was a partnership between Iyer and Pant where Iyer was trying but Pant was not seen hitting at all. It seemed his form is far away from him,” Chopra said in a video on his Youtube channel.

“That is not the kind of Pant innings we know. His strike rate has not been good this year. His average might be alright but his ability to hit is not coming to the fore and if that happens, it will not work out,” Chopra added.

DC face Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 on Tuesday.