e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘If Aaron Finch not playing, Virat Kohli should open for RCB,’ says Ashish Nehra

IPL 2020: ‘If Aaron Finch not playing, Virat Kohli should open for RCB,’ says Ashish Nehra

IPL 2020: Addressing the problems that have hampered RCB’s run in IPL 2020, former India pacer and former RCB bowling coach Ashish Nehra opined that Kohli should open for the team if Aaron Finch is not playing

cricket Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 16:34 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli.
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli.(PTI)
         

Royal Challengers Bangalore scraped through to the playoffs despite losing their last four games. RCB managed to keep their Net Run Rate higher than Kolkata Knight Riders, despite losing to Delhi Capitals on Monday by six wickets, thus ensuring themselves a spot in the top four. The recent results has seriously raised some questions on Virat Kohli’s unit, which, at one stage in the tournament, had looked like a dominant force. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

IPL 2020, SRH vs MI live streaming

Addressing the problems that have hampered RCB’s run in IPL 2020, former India pacer and former RCB bowling coach Ashish Nehra opined that Kohli should open for the team if Aaron Finch is not playing. RCB used Finch and Devdutt Padikkal as openers for most part of the season.

But due to Finch’s inconsistent run, he was replaced by Josh Philippe at the top in the last few games, but the batsman has not been able to grab the bull by the horns yet.

“There was a lot of pressure on Virat Kohli, considering the conditions. It was not easy to hit Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, who does not go for wickets that much but does not allow you to score runs easily,” Nehra said on Star Sports.

“You need to appreciate the Delhi Capitals for not giving any chance to the RCB captain. But in the upcoming encounters if you don’t want to play Aaron Finch, then I feel Kohli should come as the opening batsman in this team,” he added.

RCB will face either Sunrisers Hyderabad or Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator on Friday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
‘Unfounded, rumour’: China rejects report of capturing territory from Nepal
‘Unfounded, rumour’: China rejects report of capturing territory from Nepal
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Voters’ woes in Bihar polls: Many find their names in dead persons’ list
Voters’ woes in Bihar polls: Many find their names in dead persons’ list
Bankrupt Jet Airways is world’s best-performing airline stock
Bankrupt Jet Airways is world’s best-performing airline stock
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10
Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In