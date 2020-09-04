IPL 2020 in UAE: ‘Nets Set Go’ - RCB, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals post updates from practice session
The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is just a little over two weeks away and the teams have settled into their respective hubs and started practising. Teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have posted photos and videos from their latest net session.
Most of the players are sweating it out in the middle, getting ready for the gruelling tournament which will be played in hot conditions in the UAE. Virat Kohli has been leading the charge in the nets for RCB while Mumbai Indians too have started their preparations to defend their title.
Delhi Capitals have had a few sessions under the watchful eyes of master coach Ricky Ponting while the Rajasthan Royals too have begun their practice regimen. The full schedule of the IPL 2020 is expected to come out soon, which will give these teams an idea of how to move ahead with their preparations.
Here are a few tweets from the franchises about their preparations:
Is there anything @ABdeVilliers17 can’t do? 🤩#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #JustABThings pic.twitter.com/a2ySyewZtx— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 4, 2020
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 4, 2020
New footage regarding the rumoured UFO sighting over ICC Academy has been uncovered last night. It was in fact a cricket ball launched into orbit by @RishabhPant17.#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/QsqJOZSEGt
There’s a square cut and then there’s a Rohit Sharma square cut 😍#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/xZLf1ES5tY— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 4, 2020
One handed or two, @devdpd07 making it look easy! 😎#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/FjMItEoXqy— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 4, 2020
Net-Set-Go with Sr. Pandya! 🔥#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/UuxVkYxCt4— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 4, 2020
Accuracy. Precision. @akshar2026 😎#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/SFTCHlJhmX— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 4, 2020
3️⃣... 2️⃣... 1️⃣... 💥#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/v3hjq3ICOE— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 4, 2020
Baaye haath ka khel. 😉#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2020 | @ParagRiyan pic.twitter.com/qOp3591GHZ— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 4, 2020
