IPL 2020 in UAE: ‘Nets Set Go’ - RCB, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals post updates from practice session

cricket

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 16:47 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is just a little over two weeks away and the teams have settled into their respective hubs and started practising. Teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have posted photos and videos from their latest net session.

Most of the players are sweating it out in the middle, getting ready for the gruelling tournament which will be played in hot conditions in the UAE. Virat Kohli has been leading the charge in the nets for RCB while Mumbai Indians too have started their preparations to defend their title.

ALSO READ: When Watson met Dhoni over breakfast - CSK posts photo of legends

Delhi Capitals have had a few sessions under the watchful eyes of master coach Ricky Ponting while the Rajasthan Royals too have begun their practice regimen. The full schedule of the IPL 2020 is expected to come out soon, which will give these teams an idea of how to move ahead with their preparations.

Here are a few tweets from the franchises about their preparations: