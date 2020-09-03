IPL 2020: Ishant Sharma celebrates birthday with Delhi Capitals teammates in Dubai

cricket

Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who is in UAE to participate in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), celebrated his birthday on Wednesday with his Delhi Capitals teammates. The paceman, who was recently honoured with the Arjuna Award, turned 32 on Wednesday and spent his special day with his teammates in the bio-secure bubble of their hotel room in Dubai.

“Thank you for making my birthday so special, fam! Also, thank you everyone for the lovely birthday wishes you have sent! Here’s to another year of striving and thriving!” Ishant wrote on Instagram.

The Delhi Capitals have hit the ground running in the UAE and have started training under the watchful eyes of their coach Ricky Ponting. The former Australian great has tasted success in IPL as a coach by leading Mumbai Indians to the title before and played a big part in the team reaching the knock-out stages last season.

Delhi Capitals have bolstered their squad by buying some exciting players in the auction. Two India veterans, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane, have been traded in to provide much needed depth to the team.

The team will once again be led by young top order batsman Shreyas Iyer with the hard hitting Rishabh Pant expected to play a crucial role for the franchise as he has in previous seasons.