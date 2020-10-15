IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard named captain of Ian Bishop’s fantasy IPL team of the season

cricket

Based on Mumbai Indians’ spectacular form in the IPL 2020, it should come as no surprise that former West Indies fast bowler and currently a commentator, Ian Bishop has gone ahead with an all-rounder from the IPL’s most successful side to captain his fantasy IPL XI team. Bishop has picked Kieron Pollard, one of IPL’s all-time greats and a staple of the MI camp as the leader of his team, which comprises some exciting names.

Bishop’s openers are KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis, both of whom are among the top five run-getters of the tournament. With 387 runs at an average of above 64, Kings XI Punjab captain Rahul holds the Orange Cap, with du Plessis not too behind with 307 runs from eight games. Bishop had no place for RCB captain Virat Kohli, despite his recent good scores and instead went ahead with Suryakumar Yadav of the Mumbai Indians – who has scored 233 runs – at No. 3.

At No. 4 is the Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer, who peeled off his second half-century of the season Wednesday night against Rajasthan Royals and took his tally to 298 runs. Despite not so great returns, Bishop went with another MI player, all-rounder Hardik Pandya at the No. 6 position, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who has 10 wickets. Fellow leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also found a place in Bishop’s XI.

Bishop has chosen three fast bowlers, all three of whom have bowled with plenty of steam this season. Kagiso Rabada, who holds the Purple Cap with 18 wickets is not a surprise inclusion in the team, while the other two quicks Bishop picked are India’s fast bowling pair of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, playing for KXIP and MI respectively.

Here’s Ian Bishop’s XI: 1 KL Rahul (WK), 2 Faf du Plessis, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Kieron Pollard (Captain), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Jasprit Bumrah