IPL 2020: KKR captain Eoin Morgan's birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan takes internet by storm

IPL 2020: KKR captain Eoin Morgan’s birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan takes internet by storm

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan said Shah Rukh Khan is more entertaining than Tom Cruise while wishing SRK on his 55th birthday on Monday.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020
Kolkata Knight Riders cricketers shared their favourite SRK memories and wished KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday on Monday but none could match the message of captain Eoin Morgan.

Morgan who was handed over the KKR captaincy in the middle of the season by Dinesh Karthik, said Shah Rukh Khan is like the Tom Cruise of India but he is perhaps even more entertaining that the Hollywood actor.

“Everybody described him as the Tom Cruise of India. He is actually more exciting than Tom Cruise,” said KKR captain Eoin Morgan in a video posted by the franchise on their official Twitter handle.

 
 

Shah Rukh was seen in Dubai in multiple KKR matches during this IPL. He was energetic as ever and was spotted cheering from the stands for his side.

While describing his favourite SRK moment, Dinesh Karthik said: “I remember once going to Bali and there were just two things which the auto driver told us -- So, you are from India, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Veer-Zaara. That’s how famous he is.”

“It was a special moment. He (SRK) was so humble and cool. He was standing beside me and gave me a hug. I am a tough guy but I was blushing,” said Andre Russell while recalling his first meeting with the Bollywood superstar.

“You still look like you are 21. So, enjoy this and upcoming birthdays as well,” said Pat Cummins.

 

Other KKR cricketers Ali Khan, Shivam Mavi, Rahul Tripathi, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Chris Green also extended wishes for Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday.

The Morgan-led side gave a pre-birthday present to SRK by defeating Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs and jump to the fourth spot in the IPL 2020 points table.

KKR improved their qualification chances significantly but will still have to wait for the results in upcoming two matches between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on Monday and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

