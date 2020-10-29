e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between CSK and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

At the end of the first innings of the 49th match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders has managed to get to a total of 172 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. In the last five overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 66 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Nitish Rana was the highest scorer with 87 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana who contributed 53 runs to the innings.

Karn Sharma bowled an expensive 16th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit 3 sixes scoring 19 runs from the over.

11 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit 2 fours.

14 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Lungi Ngidi.

Sam Curran bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 13 runs from the over.

Lungi Ngidi bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

Chennai Super Kings will have to chase down the target of 173 at 8.7 runs per over.

