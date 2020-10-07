e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between CSK and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the 21st match of IPL 2020 by 10 runs, Chennai Super Kings were restricted for a total of 157 runs for 5 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Shane Watson was the highest scorer with 50 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu who contributed 69 runs to the innings.

Sunil Narine bowled an expensive 16th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 14 runs from the over.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy where he kept things tight.

Andre Russell bowled the 18th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 19th over of the innings was bowled by Sunil Narine who kept things tight, conceding just 10 runs.

Andre Russell bowled the 20th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 15 runs from the over.

That brings us to the end of the match. KKR will now face KXIP at Abu Dhabi whereas Chennai Super Kings will meet RCB in their respective next matches.

