Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 42nd match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Chasing a target of 195 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 5 overs was 32 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Pat Cummins bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Prasidh Krishna who kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs.

The 3rd over was bowled by Pat Cummins which was a decent one as 1 run came off it along with a wicket.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

11 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Prasidh Krishna.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 6.4. At the same stage, KKR were 29/1. Delhi Capitals need 163 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 10.9.

