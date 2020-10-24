IPL 2020, KKR vs DC: Nitish Rana wins hearts with emotional gesture after sensational fifty

cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana dedicated his sensational half century against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to his late father-in-law Surinder who had passed away on Friday. After suffering an eight-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR made a huge change in their batting order promoting Nitish Rana up the batting order.

The decision worked as Rana went on a rampage against DC bowlers. The left-handed batsman completed his half century in 35 balls. To celebrate the moment, Rana flaunted the KKR jersey with his late father in law’s name ‘Surinder’ writte on it. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Rana smashed 13 fours and one six in his 53-ball 81, while Sunil Narine also came out all guns blazing, smacking four sixes and six fours as KKR put behind their horror show against Royal Challengers Bangalore to post a stiff total after being asked to bat.

Narine smashed a 32-ball 64 to propel Kolkata Knight Riders to a commanding 194/6 in their IPL match against Delhi Capitals. The left-handed duo stitched together 115 runs from just 59 balls to seize the momentum.

“It was a part of the plan, whatever the situation was. I back myself to play spin, but we have the momentum, so hopefully we take it into the field get some early wickets,” Narine said after KKR’s innings.

“We were looking for 160, but 194 is a good total. It’s a good batting track as well. I think there’s a little more (purchase) for the seamers. We need to execute the wide yorkers well. It’s been a while, so I’m happy to be back,” he added.