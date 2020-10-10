e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KXIP and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 10, 2020 16:51 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 24th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 101/3. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 41 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 11th over was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi which was a decent one as 4 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

7 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled an expensive 14th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 16 runs from the over.

10 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit a four.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 6.7. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 134 runs.

