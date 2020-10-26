e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between KXIP and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 21:17 IST
At the end of the first innings of the 46th match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders has managed to get to a total of 149 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. In the last five overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 35 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Shubman Gill was the highest scorer with 57 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan who contributed 81 runs to the innings.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled the 16th over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden. 1 wicket came in this over.

Murugan Ashwin bowled an expensive 17th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 10 runs from the over.

Chris Jordan bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.

Mohammed Shami bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by Chris Jordan where he kept things tight.

Kings XI Punjab will have to chase down the target of 150 at 7.5 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
