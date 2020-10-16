e-paper
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 17

The big clash between MI and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Oct 16, 2020
Mumbai Indians have won the 32nd match of IPL 2020 by 8 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 17th over. Quinton de Kock was the highest scorer with 78 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock who contributed 94 runs to the innings.

15 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins which was an expensive one.

Chris Green bowled only 5 balls in the 17th over of the game and gave away 8 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. KKR will now face SRH at Abu Dhabi whereas Mumbai Indians will meet KXIP in their respective next matches.

