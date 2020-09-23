IPL 2020 - KKR vs MI: Eoin Morgan on the cusp of joining elite list of six hitters

cricket

A first look at Eoin Morgan’s frame and one might think here is a batsman who will play genuine down the ground strokes. Someone who would rely on brain and not brawn while batting. Well, the England limited overs captain has a lot of brain and he uses it both while leading his side as well as while batting.

What he also has is a lot of brawn, which he uses to hit massive sixes. Yes, those who haven’t followed Morgan’s career closely would be surprised to know that this Irishman with a not so big frame is actually one of the leading six hitters in limited overs cricket today.

Morgan is third on the list of batsmen with most sixes in T20Is, with 111 maximums to his name.With 218 sixes, he is ranked 6th is ODIs, a list which has three retired cricketers. So, effectively he is third among active players.

This makes Morgan an extremely deceptive batsman, someone who might avoid being in the radar of opposition bowlers as a big striker and then come out with the bazooka hits.

On his return tonight to his old IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, Morgan will be on the cusp of another six hitting record. If he manages to hit the Mumbai Indians bowlers for 6 sixes at Abu Dhabi, he will become the first English cricketer to have hit 300 maximums in T20 cricket.

He will become the 21st cricketer to reach the milestone. The list is headed by West Indies T20 legend Chris Gayle, who is just 22 sixes shy of completing 1000 maximums, which will surely be a huge record.