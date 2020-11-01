e-paper
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between RR and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:21 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the 54th match of IPL 2020 by 60 runs, Rajasthan Royals were restricted for a total of 131 runs for 9 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Jos Buttler was the highest scorer with 35 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Jos Buttler and Rahul Tewatia who contributed 43 runs to the innings.

Shivam Mavi bowled the 16th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

11 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Sunil Narine where he kept things tight.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti where he kept things tight.

Shivam Mavi bowled the 19th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over along with a wicket.

2 runs came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti where he kept things tight.

That brings us to the end of the match. KKR will now face Not Found at Not Found whereas Rajasthan Royals will meet Not Found in their respective next matches.

