e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between CSK and KXIP of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2020 20:45 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 18th match of IPL 2020, KXIP's total is 129/2. In the last 5 overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 58 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Piyush Chawla and it was an expensive one. KXIP's batsmen hit 2 sixes to ensure 17 runs came off the over.

The 12th over was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Dwayne Bravo. KXIP's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled an expensive 14th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 13 runs from the over.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Shardul Thakur and it was an expensive one. KXIP's batsmen hit a six and 2 fours to ensure 15 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 8.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 172 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
States’ compensation issue likely to be resolved at GST Council meet on Monday
States’ compensation issue likely to be resolved at GST Council meet on Monday
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis off to great start against KXIP
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis off to great start against KXIP
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Rahul Gandhi to hold tractor rallies, road shows in Haryana on October 6, 7
Rahul Gandhi to hold tractor rallies, road shows in Haryana on October 6, 7
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In