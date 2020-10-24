e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 43rd match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 20:00 IST
The 43rd match of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Sun Risers Hyderabad is currently on at DUBAI. Sun Risers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bowl. KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh opened the batting for Kings XI Punjab. Kings XI Punjab have scored 37 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Sandeep Sharma who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

Sandeep Sharma bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed and it was an expensive one. KXIP's batsmen hit a four to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

Sandeep Sharma bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where 13 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 7.4. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 148 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

