IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

cricket

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 21:25 IST

At the end of the first innings of the 43rd match of IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab has managed to get to a total of 126 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. In the last five overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 38 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Nicholas Pooran was the highest scorer with 32 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh who contributed 37 runs to the innings.

T Natarajan bowled the 16th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed who had a decent over as 7 runs came off it.

7 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder.

The 19th over was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed which was an expensive one as 9 runs came off it along with a wicket.

T Natarajan bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

Sun Risers Hyderabad will have to chase down the target of 127 at 6.3 runs per over.

