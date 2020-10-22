e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, RR vs SRH: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Rajasthan Royals and unrisers Hyderabad .

cricket Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 18:10 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch(IPL/Twitter)
         

Rajatshan Royals are set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad for the second time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The contest will pit two of the astounding players – Steve Smith and David Warner – against each other. They had terrific competition in their last clash where the RR middle order put a phenomenal show and snatched victory from SRH. Tonight, it would turn more intense as both sides will look for solidifying their playoff chances.

Here’s all you need to know about RR vs SRH IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Royal Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (October 21).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Preview: Buttler, Rashid the men in focus in battle for play-offs

How to watch IPL 2020 match between RR vs SRH online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between RR vs SRH will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Chinese media meant to threaten India, ends up confessing role in northeast
Chinese media meant to threaten India, ends up confessing role in northeast
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl, Williamson misses out
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl, Williamson misses out
Chirag Paswan’s fresh swipe at Nitish Kumar has cautionary note for PM Modi
Chirag Paswan’s fresh swipe at Nitish Kumar has cautionary note for PM Modi
Once Covid vaccine is ready, it will be given free of cost: Tamil Nadu CM
Once Covid vaccine is ready, it will be given free of cost: Tamil Nadu CM
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Cong targets BJP over free vaccine promise
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Cong targets BJP over free vaccine promise
JD(U) releases manifesto for Bihar polls, focus on empowering youth and women
JD(U) releases manifesto for Bihar polls, focus on empowering youth and women
Watch: India successfully test-fires Nag anti-tank guided missile
Watch: India successfully test-fires Nag anti-tank guided missile
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In