KKR vs DC, IPL 2020 Live: KXIP aim to continue winning spree against SRH

IPL 2020 Live Score, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kings XI Punjab are set to square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. It would be an interesting face-off to watch out for as both sides will try their luck to edge closer to the playoffs. Once a bottom-dwellers, KXIP are currently on a winning spree. They are coming into the contest with three consecutive victories. With 8 points in kitty, they would like to add two more points to it when they take the field tonight. At the same time, David Warner & Co are in a position where win is the only option. They won their previous fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders clinically and need to continue the momentum tonight as well. Either they perform to be in the race to playoff or perish.

Follow the Live Updates of KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020 match here:

16:50 hrs IST SRH in last five games vs RR: won by 8 wickets vs KKR: match tied; lost un Super Over vs CSK: lost by 20 runs vs RR: lost by 5 runs vs KXIP: won by 69 runs





16:45 hrs IST KXIP in last five matches vs DC: won by 5 wikcets vs MI: tied; won in 2nd super over vs RCB: won by 8 wickets vs KKR: lost by 2 runs vs SRH: lost by 69 runs





16:35 hrs IST KXIP vs SRH – Squads of both teams Let’s have a look at the squads of both sides Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Priyam Garg, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Mo



