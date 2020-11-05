e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - MI Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between DC and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:12 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Mumbai Indians have won the 57th match of IPL 2020 by 57 runs, Delhi Capitals were restricted for a total of 143 runs for 8 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis was the highest scorer with 65 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Axar Patel and Marcus Stoinis who contributed 71 runs to the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 16th over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

11 runs came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile where he kept things tight.

14 runs and a wicket came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by Kieron Pollard where he kept things tight.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
MI vs DC Live: Mumbai Indians beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
MI vs DC Live: Mumbai Indians beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In