IPL 2020 - MI Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

cricket

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:12 IST

Mumbai Indians have won the 57th match of IPL 2020 by 57 runs, Delhi Capitals were restricted for a total of 143 runs for 8 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis was the highest scorer with 65 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Axar Patel and Marcus Stoinis who contributed 71 runs to the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 16th over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

11 runs came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile where he kept things tight.

14 runs and a wicket came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by Kieron Pollard where he kept things tight.

