IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 20:23 IST

At the end of 10 overs of the 36th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 70/3. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 32 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Arshdeep Singh bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

3 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell where he kept things tight.

Chris Jordan bowled the 8th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit a six scoring 7 runs from the over.

7 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell. MI batsmen hit a four.

Murugan Ashwin bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 10 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 7.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 140 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL