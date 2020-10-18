e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 20:23 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 10 overs of the 36th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 70/3. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 32 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Arshdeep Singh bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

3 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell where he kept things tight.

Chris Jordan bowled the 8th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit a six scoring 7 runs from the over.

7 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell. MI batsmen hit a four.

Murugan Ashwin bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 10 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 7.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 140 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
‘B-team of BJP, vote splitters’: Tejashwi’s veiled attack on LJP
‘B-team of BJP, vote splitters’: Tejashwi’s veiled attack on LJP
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Shami jolts MI again, removes Hardik Pandya
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Shami jolts MI again, removes Hardik Pandya
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In