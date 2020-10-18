e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 36th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 21:57 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 177 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 5 overs was 40 runs for the loss of one wicket. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal started the chase for Kings XI Punjab, with KL Rahul still at the crease.

Trent Boult bowled the 1st over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen scored 9 runs from the over.

4 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Krunal Pandya where he kept things tight.

Trent Boult bowled an expensive 3rd over of the innings where 20 runs came from the over.

1 run and a wicket came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah where he kept things tight.

Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 8.0. At the same stage, MI were 38/2. Kings XI Punjab need 137 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 9.1.

