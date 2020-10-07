IPL 2020, MI vs RR: Anukul Roy and Kieron Pollard mesmerize fans with incredible catches - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 10:58 IST

The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals game featured some incredible catches. Mumbai Indians were dominant in the match as they routed RR by 57 runs to go top of the table. They bowled out RR for just 137 runs and it wasn’t only the bowlers who should get credit for that. MI put in a praise-worthy display in the field and tightened the noose around RR with two incredible catches.

First it was Kieron Pollard, who grabbed a stunner to send back the dangerous Jos Buttler in the 13th over. Batting on 70, Buttler smashed the ball to long-on and it seemed to be going for a six. But there was only one man who could stop the six and he did exactly that. Pollard jumped high and grabbed the ball out of thin air and after a little fumble, successfully took the catch to dismiss Buttler

Then it was the turn of substitute fielder Anukul Roy. He had come in as a substitute fielder for Suryakumar Yadav and made an impact as he took a great catch to send back Mahipal Lomror. He was running backwards and put in a full-stretched dive to catch the ball.

Even the great Sachin Tendulkar was deeply impressed by Pollard’s catch.

Roy was asked about the catch that dismissed Lomror after the match and he said that the only option to make the catch was to put in the dive as he was moving away from the ball.

“I was just thinking about reaching the ball, as soon as I did, I realised I was still far off from taking a catch, so I had to dive for it, it was a very nice feeling that I was able to do something for the team,” Roy told Chahar in a video posted on Indian Premier League’s official Twitter handle.