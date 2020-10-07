He should be backed: Sanjay Bangar, Ashish Nehra pick ideal replacement for MS Dhoni

cricket

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 07:16 IST

Rishabh Pant has left even his critics impressed with the hard work he has put behind the stumps for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Pant has also chipped in with runs for DC and has been a key player for the franchise in death overs for scoring quick runs.

In a recent chat on Star Sports Cricket Connected, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar picked the Delhi wicketkeeper as the ideal choice for replacing MS Dhoni in the team.

Bangar explained that Pant’s addition will help the team in coming up with left and right-hand batting combinations.

“In terms of wicket-keeping, I think it would be Rishabh Pant. I think the way he started this year’s IPL and I think it is very important to have a left-hander as an option because for Team India when it comes to the middle order it helps to balance out the right-handers,” Bangar said.

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra said that he agrees with Bangar and added that the Indian team should back Rishabh Pant.

“It totally depends on which format we are talking about. If we are talking about Test cricket, and if you want to go with the best wicket-keeper then you also have to consider the mindset of the captain and coach.

“I am in total agreement with Sanjay Bangar, I think they should go ahead with Rishabh Pant. Pant should be backed! Every player needs to be backed when it comes to international cricket,” Nehra said.

DC will next take on Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020.