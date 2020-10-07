e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Former KKR spinner explains why Eoin Morgan should not replace Dinesh Karthik as captain

IPL 2020: Former KKR spinner explains why Eoin Morgan should not replace Dinesh Karthik as captain

The former left-arm spinner believes that Dinesh Karthik should continue as KKR captain and should use Morgan’s experience while leading the team.

cricket Updated: Oct 07, 2020 07:18 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Mumbai Indians.
Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Mumbai Indians.(PTI)
         

Being a captain of an Indian Premier League is not an easy task. One big defeat, and all the blame is pointed on the one leading the troops. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has been on the receiving end of his share of criticism over his captaincy. After KKR lost by 18 runs against Delhi Capitals last week, the fans are clamouring for Dinesh Karthik to be replaced by Eoin Morgan as KKR skipper.

But there is one person who believes it would not be the right move for KKR - and that is former Australia and KKR bowler Brad Hogg.

READ | He should be backed: Sanjay Bangar, Ashish Nehra pick ideal replacement for MS Dhoni

The former left-arm spinner believes that Dinesh Karthik should continue as KKR captain and should use Morgan’s experience while leading the team.

“Look, I’d love this move to make Eoin Morgan KKR captain. Morgan is a great captain, and when you got someone like that in your team, you got to utilise those skills. But Dinesh Karthik is doing a good job, but he has to utilise Morgan’s skills,” Hogg said in reply to a fan’s question on a video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

Hogg explained that having Morgan as captain would mean that KKR will have to continue to play him as one of the four foreign-player options, even if he suffers the misfortune of bad form later at any stage of the tournament.

“You gotta realise in their team they can only play four overseas players. If Morgan starts finding a little bit of misfortune with his form, they have to bring in Tom Banton. Having him as captain will make it difficult to drop Morgan. So, I’d stick with Dinesh Karthik, but utilise Morgan’s experience,” Hogg said.

KKR will face off against CSK on Wednesday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

