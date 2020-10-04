IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar in for next game? – Warner gives an update

cricket

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 10:10 IST

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their second win in the tournament by outclassing Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs on Friday night. This jump helped them making their way among the top four on the points table. Despite this victory, there remains a big concern for SRH before they get into their next fixture and that is, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s availability or the next game.

READ| SRH Predicted XI vs MI: David Warner might make two tactical changes

The Indian speedster walked off the field during the 19th over of the CSK innings after facing some problem in his left leg. He couldn’t complete his spell as he pulled up twice before walking off the field with the physio.

When asked about Bhuvneshwar’s current condition, Warner said that he is ‘not sure’ about the extent of his lead seamer’s injury.

“I am not too sure, have to speak to the physio, can answer this question when we have more information,” Warner said at the post-match press conference.

READ| MI Predicted XI vs SRH: Chris Lynn likely to come in for Quinton de Kock

After clinching the game by 7 runs against CSK, Warner lauded the contribution made by youngsters Priyam Garg (51*) and Abhishek Sharma (31) for rescuing the team from a tricky position.

“The hardest thing is if you’re playing a tournament where you’re only getting three or four overs to have a hit. It’s very difficult to get any momentum. It’s going to be difficult to find the boundaries when you’re not getting too much game exposure.”

“Hopefully, this year shows these kids what they’re capable of. They went out there and executed their skill, they got some time in the middle, now we know what they’re capable of,” he added.

READ| SRH Predicted XI vs MI: David Warner might make two tactical changes

The SRH captain also praised ‘yorker specialist’ T Natarajan, who has done well in the matches he has played so far.

“In the warmup games, he executed well. We were looking for a death bowler, he fitted that mould. He has been bowling really well and we back him and support him. He delivers. I am really proud of him,” Warner said.