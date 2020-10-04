e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar in for next game? – Warner gives an update

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar in for next game? – Warner gives an update

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: The Indian speedster walked off the field during the 19th over of the CSK innings after facing some problem in his left leg. He couldn’t complete his spell as he pulled up twice before walking off the field with the physio.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2020 10:10 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match.(PTI)
         

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their second win in the tournament by outclassing Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs on Friday night. This jump helped them making their way among the top four on the points table. Despite this victory, there remains a big concern for SRH before they get into their next fixture and that is, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s availability or the next game.

READ| SRH Predicted XI vs MI: David Warner might make two tactical changes

The Indian speedster walked off the field during the 19th over of the CSK innings after facing some problem in his left leg. He couldn’t complete his spell as he pulled up twice before walking off the field with the physio.

When asked about Bhuvneshwar’s current condition, Warner said that he is ‘not sure’ about the extent of his lead seamer’s injury.

“I am not too sure, have to speak to the physio, can answer this question when we have more information,” Warner said at the post-match press conference.

READ| MI Predicted XI vs SRH: Chris Lynn likely to come in for Quinton de Kock

After clinching the game by 7 runs against CSK, Warner lauded the contribution made by youngsters Priyam Garg (51*) and Abhishek Sharma (31) for rescuing the team from a tricky position.

“The hardest thing is if you’re playing a tournament where you’re only getting three or four overs to have a hit. It’s very difficult to get any momentum. It’s going to be difficult to find the boundaries when you’re not getting too much game exposure.”

“Hopefully, this year shows these kids what they’re capable of. They went out there and executed their skill, they got some time in the middle, now we know what they’re capable of,” he added.

READ| SRH Predicted XI vs MI: David Warner might make two tactical changes

The SRH captain also praised ‘yorker specialist’ T Natarajan, who has done well in the matches he has played so far.

“In the warmup games, he executed well. We were looking for a death bowler, he fitted that mould. He has been bowling really well and we back him and support him. He delivers. I am really proud of him,” Warner said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.5 million, recoveries at over 5.5 million
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.5 million, recoveries at over 5.5 million
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
BJP, JD(U) zero in on 50-50 seat share deal in Bihar; ambiguity over LJP stays
BJP, JD(U) zero in on 50-50 seat share deal in Bihar; ambiguity over LJP stays
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In