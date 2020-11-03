IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: ‘Looks like I’m fit and fine,’ Rohit Sharma comments on his fitness as he returns for Mumbai Indians

cricket

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 19:27 IST

There has been a lot of talk about Rohit Sharma’s injury in the past week. India’s limited-overs vice-captain was left out of all the squads for Team India’s tour of Australia due to an injury and he missed the last four matches for Mumbai Indians as well. However, there wasn’t any clarity provided on the nature of the injury by anyone from BCCI and speculations started arising on why Rohit was left out of the squad.

But Rohit returned to the Mumbai Indians’ playing XI on Tuesday to lead his side against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. He was asked about his injury by the on-field broadcaster Murali Kartik and Rohit replied that it looks like he is fit and fine.

“Throughout the tournament there has been a lot of talk about the toss, and we need to take toss out of contention and play good cricket. Looks like I’m fit and fine. We are resting some key bowlers - Bumrah and Boult will rest, Pattinson and Dhawal Kulkarni will replace them. I am coming in place of Jayant Yadav,” Rohit said at the toss.

BCCI’s wait and watch policy on Rohit by not naming him in the initial India T20I, ODI and Test squads for the Australia tour which begins later this month raised question marks on the opener’s fitness. What complicated the matter further was the multiple photos and videos released by Mumbai Indians, the franchise Rohit leads in IPL, which showed the right-hander batting n the nets without much discomfort.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly cleared the air on Rohit’s chances of making it to the Indian side for the Australia tour. Ganguly said the selectors will definitely reconsider their stance if Rohit proves his fitness.

“With Rohit, we want him fit for Australia. At some stage if he is fit, I am sure the selectors will rethink his position,” Ganguly told Hindustan Times.