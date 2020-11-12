e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Mind-blowing to think he hasn’t represented his country,’ Tom Moody names his favourite uncapped Indian cricketer

IPL 2020: ‘Mind-blowing to think he hasn’t represented his country,’ Tom Moody names his favourite uncapped Indian cricketer

This IPL, the batsman finished with 480 runs from 16 matches with four half-centuries, and is former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody’s pick for his favourite uncapped Indian cricketer.

Nov 12, 2020
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Tom Moody
File image of Tom Moody(Getty Images)
         

The Indian Premier League 2020 saw many uncapped Indian cricketers rise to the occasion. Youngsters such as Devdutt Padikkal, Rahul Tewatia, Ruturaj Gaikwad and T Natarajan not only emerged as finds of this season but with their performances, also proved that they can be potential Indian contenders in time to come.

When it comes to uncapped players, it is usually associated with youngsters. However, in this IPL and the previous two editions, one uncapped Indian who has stood head and shoulder above the rest and demonstrated unbelievable consistency is Suryakumar Yadav. The Mumbai Indians batsman has been a pillar of his team’s middle-order, producing incredible innings. This IPL, he finished with 480 runs from 16 matches with four half-centuries, and is former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody’s pick for his favourite uncapped Indian.

“Suryakumar Yadav from Mumbai Indians, coming at No. 3, it is just mind-blowing to think that this guy has not represented his country. He bats with great grace, control and he seems to do it without breaking a sweat. To me, he’s a real class act,” Moody said in a video on ESPNCricinfo.

Suryakumar was also chosen by former India batsman and IPL captain Gautam Gambhir as his pick for the Player of the tournament. Gambhir has been vocal of his support towards Suryakumar and even expressed his surprise when the batsman was omitted from India’s limited-overs squads for the tour of Australia.

“My player of the tournament would be Suryakumar Yadav, because he batted at No. 3 which is a very crucial position and the way he batted. It’s not only about runs, it’s not because he is part of a champion team. It’s just the way he got those runs - with fluency. It was just sheer class and that’s why he is the player for me,” said Gambhir on ESPNCricinfo.

