e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘More than just a Test player’: Jonty Rhodes’ huge remark on India opener

IPL 2020: ‘More than just a Test player’: Jonty Rhodes’ huge remark on India opener

IPL 2020: Rahul is currently the Orange Cap holder in the series with 540 runs in 10 matches, while Mayank is at the third position in the list with 398 runs at a strike rate of over 150.

cricket Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 07:21 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Jonty Rhodes, South African cricketer, speaks during an event in Sheraton Park in Pune.
Jonty Rhodes, South African cricketer, speaks during an event in Sheraton Park in Pune.
         

For Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul, the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League has been a fantastic one. Pairing along with Mayank Agarwal at the top of the batting order, Rahul has given the Indian cricket team a new opening pair option for limited-overs cricket, other than Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

Rahul is currently the Orange Cap holder in the series with 540 runs in 10 matches, while Mayank is at the third position in the list with 398 runs at a strike rate of over 150.

Speaking to news agency ANI, KXIP fielding coach Jonty Rhodes praised the KXIP openers and said that Mayank Agarwal has proven that he is more than just a Test player.

“It is incredible and is an indication of the strength of Indian cricket, which is detrimental also sometimes for some young cricketers. Think of Rohit Sharma, how long he took to break into the Indian team. Guys like Mayank have shown he is more than just a Test player,” Rhodes said.

“But KL has just been so consistent. He is multi-dimensional, and that is important because as a cricketer you need to adapt to every scenario. The players who are able to adapt are the ones who are successful,” the former Proteas cricketer further added.

KXIP will take on SRH in their next contest on Saturday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh-crore mark for the first time in 8 months
GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh-crore mark for the first time in 8 months
How parties justify fielding candidates with criminal cases
How parties justify fielding candidates with criminal cases
Astrazeneca cleared by US regulators to resume vaccine trial
Astrazeneca cleared by US regulators to resume vaccine trial
Joe Biden pledges free Covid vaccine for ‘everyone’ in US if elected
Joe Biden pledges free Covid vaccine for ‘everyone’ in US if elected
Won’t hoist tricolour until J&K flag is allowed: Mehbooba Mufti
Won’t hoist tricolour until J&K flag is allowed: Mehbooba Mufti
‘Vaccines to be ready by June’, says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
‘Vaccines to be ready by June’, says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Unrelenting rebels pose a challenge to both coalitions
Unrelenting rebels pose a challenge to both coalitions
As onion prices soar, govt sets stock limit for traders
As onion prices soar, govt sets stock limit for traders
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In