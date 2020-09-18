IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings rivalry – All you need to know

cricket

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 14:32 IST

When it comes to IPL rivalries, nothing tops the one shared by Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The two most successful IPL franchises have made for some wonderful one-on-one contests from the very first edition of the IPL 12 years ago. MI and CSK have headlined the IPL final on three different occasions with MI leading their rivals 2-1. The two teams boast some of the biggest T20 stars and even though three of them – Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Lasith Malinga – will be missing this year’s edition, expect no shortage of excitement when they lock horns in the UAE.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Ahead of the tournament opener on Saturday, here’s an in-depth look at their rivalry over the years.

Head-to-head record

MI and CSK have faced each other 28 times in the IPL with MI leading the way with 17 wins, while CSK have won 11 times. As a result of it, MI have enjoyed a higher win percentage of 60.71, as compared to CSK. However, now we come to a bigger trivia which highlights just how dominant MI have been over CSK in the recent past. In their last five encounters, MI have taken an unprecedented 5-0 lead registering wins in all matches of IPL 2019 and Match No 27 of IPL 2018. No other active team has a win percentage of more than 40 against CSK other than MI.

Also Read | Five big records that could be made this season

Rohit, Raina the most prolific batsmen

MI and CSK have always brought the best out of each other and this can be gauged by the fact that two of the most supreme players of the two franchises have been among runs whenever facing each other. MI captain Rohit Sharma is MI’s leading run-scorer against CSK, amassing 614 runs. As far as CSK are concerned, Raina has been burning up the charts, tallying 704 runs. With Raina out, all eyes will be on Dhoni, who is not behind with 570 runs to his name. In fact, Dhoni’s tally of 663 runs against Mumbai Indians is the 3rd most against the team in IPL after Raina and Shikhar Dhawan.

Also Read | ‘I was scared by the power of his shot’: Brad Hogg recalls being intimidated by Mumbai Indians batsman

Caribbean Calypso

With 31 wickets, Lasith Malinga is MI’s highest wicket-taker against Chennai. The second on the list is Pollard who has taken 12 CSK wickets. His West Indies teammate Dwayne Bravo with 25 wickets is CSK’s leading wicket-taker against MI.

Best bowling figures

Harbhajan may be part of CSK now, but for years, the veteran off-spinner was with MI. His figures of 5/18 against CSK in the 2011 edition remains the best individual bowling figures by a player in MI-CSK matches. India quick Mohit Sharma’s 4/14 in IPL 2014 remains the best figures by a CSK bowler against MI

Highest individual scores

The Matara Mauler, Sanath Jayasuriya lit up the very first edition of the IPL, scoring 114, whereas Michael Hussey’s unbeaten 86 during his fabulous 2013 season remains CSK’s highest individual score. From the current squad, Rohit’s 87 in 2011 and Shane Watson’s 80 during last year’s final remains MI’s and CSK’s respective highest scores by an individual.

Individual records await

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have individual feats awaiting them in IPL 2020. CSK all-rounder Jadeja is 73 runs away from becoming the first IPL player with over 100 wickets and 2000 runs, while Bumrah will become the first Indian pacer to reach 200 wickets in T20s if he can pick 18 this season. Also, Dhoni, with 190 matches, is four games away from surpassing Raina (193) as the most capped IPL player. MI captain Rohit is 102 runs away from completing 5000 runs in IPL. He will join Virat Kohli and Raina in the list and the first from MI to break the 5K barrier.